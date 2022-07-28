2 men convicted in Jh'khand judge murder case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Jharkhand on Thursday convicted an autorickshaw driver and another person in the murder of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand last year.

IMAGE: CCTV footage shows Judge Uttam Anand jogging on a deserted road.

The CBI court Judge Rajnikant Pathak held autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma guilty in the murder of Anand, who was the additional sessions judge.

The quantum of punishment of the two convicts will be pronounced on August 6.

Anand, the 49-year-old judge, was allegedly mowed down by an auto-rickshaw while he was jogging on July 28 last year.

Trial in the murder case of judge Anand began in February this year.

CCTV camera footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk in

Dhanbad when the auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Jharkhand government.

The charges against the accused were framed under various sections of the IPC.