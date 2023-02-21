News
2 K'taka women officers transferred after public spat

Source: PTI
February 21, 2023 15:43 IST
Faced with embarrassment following a bitter public tussle between two senior women officers, the Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred them, without specifying their new posting.

IMAGE: IAS Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, left, IPS officer Roopa D, right. Photograph: ANI

IPS officer and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa D, and IAS officer and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari had levelled allegations against each other.

Roopa's husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.

 

With the public spat between the two senior women bureaucrats getting murkier, causing huge embarrassment to the government, multiple ministers had expressed displeasure against their conduct, and had warned action, citing service rule violation.

The quarrel between Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri Dasari on Monday reached the office of the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, with both of them submitting a petition seeking action against each other, and explaining their stance.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said, the Chief Secretary has given direction to both officials verbally and in writing, to abide by All India Services Conduct Rules, and they have agreed to it. "I expect them to follow the rules", he had said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
