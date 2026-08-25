2 kids leave home after watching '24-hr hiding challenge' game

Discover how two young children in Meerut, inspired by a YouTube "Secret House" game, went missing while attempting a "24-hour challenge" before being safely recovered by local police.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pexels

Key Points Two children, aged 11 and 7, went missing from their home in Hastinapur, Meerut.

They were inspired by a "Secret House" game video on YouTube to undertake a "24-hour challenge".

The children set up a hidden base near a farmhouse to play the game.

Police and the 'Mission Shakti' team safely recovered them within two hours.

The incident highlights the influence of online content on children's behaviour.

Two children, aged 11 and 7, left their home in Hastinapur, Meerut, after watching a 'Secret House' game video on YouTube.

Inspired by it, they set up a base in a secluded spot near a farmhouse to undertake a '24-hour challenge', police said on Monday.

Police and the 'Mission Shakti' team safely recovered both children within about two hours and handed them over to their families.

YouTube Challenge Inspires Children's Adventure

Circle Officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania said that the two children, residents of the B-Block colony in Hastinapur, had suddenly gone missing from home on Sunday afternoon.

He mentioned that their families searched the neighbourhood and relatives' homes but found no trace of them, prompting them to inform the police.

In this game, players build and hide inside a secret hidden base for a period of 24 hours while following some rules.

The CO said that during questioning, the children revealed they had watched the gaming content and, inspired by it, decided to play a similar game themselves.