2 juveniles shoot Delhi doctor after getting treatment

2 juveniles shoot Delhi doctor after getting treatment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 03, 2024 10:59 IST
A doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area in the early morning hours, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who appeared to be juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45 am, they said.

According to a police officer, Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head.

 

An inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys, aged about 16, who had come to the three-bed Nima Hospital around 1 am for dressing, the officer said.

One of them had a bandaged toe and had been to the hospital also the day before, it was revealed, the officer said.

After dressing, the two boys went inside Akhtar's cabin.

Some time later, night nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot. Parveen rushed towards the cabin and found Akhtar sitting still in a pool of blood.

Prima facie, it seems to be an instance of targeted killing, unprovoked as it was and involved recce, the officer said.

Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the facility's reception, dressing room, and gallery.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
