2 held for throwing eggs on Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh

Two individuals have been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly throwing eggs at Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh, sparking concerns about the motive and potential bail, amidst a wave of protests against TMC leaders in West Bengal.

IMAGE: A local youth throws an egg on TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh who was leaving from the residence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Two individuals, Chandan Singh and Ravi Koyal, were arrested for allegedly throwing eggs at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh in Kolkata.

The incident occurred outside Mamata Banerjee's residence, with one egg striking Ghosh on the head.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and examining CCTV footage, not ruling out further arrests.

Kunal Ghosh expressed concern that the accused might secure quick bail if only minor charges are invoked.

This incident is part of a trend of protests faced by TMC leaders in West Bengal following the recent Assembly elections.

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday morning, allegedly for throwing eggs at Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh outside party supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence here, a senior police officer said.

Chandan Singh and Ravi Koyal were arrested following a complaint lodged by Ghosh late on Monday evening.

"An FIR was registered immediately. One accused was detained in the night, and based on information gathered during his interrogation, the second accused was arrested on Tuesday morning," a senior police officer said.

Investigation Underway Into Egg Attack

The incident took place on Monday evening, when Ghosh was coming out of the party office after a meeting with Mamata Banerjee. Though Ghosh tried to dodge the eggs, one struck him on the head.

The police officer said that they were examining CCTV footage and other evidence related to the incident and have not ruled out further arrests.

"Investigators were examining the motive behind the attack," he added.

Reacting to the arrests, Ghosh said he was concerned that the accused might secure bail quickly if only minor charges were invoked.

"It is a matter of concern that the police may allow them to get bail by invoking minor charges. I also want a probe into the allegation that a person who had acted as a witness during the CID search at Mamata Banerjee's residence later carried out an attack outside the same residence," the TMC MLA said in a social media post.

TMC Leaders Face Post-Election Protests

Soon after the incident on Monday, Chandan Singh had told reporters that he hurled the egg because he believed Ghosh had wronged many people.

Asked about the allegation, Ghosh had rejected the charge.

"Who has oppressed people? Have I done it? Has Mamata Banerjee done it? If any action was taken, it was done by the police and administration. Why should I be held responsible for that?" he posed.

The attack comes amid a series of similar incidents in different parts of West Bengal in recent weeks after the debacle of the TMC in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state.

Abhishek Banerjee and several TMC leaders, including MLAs, civic body chairpersons and councillors, have faced similar protests by agitated people.