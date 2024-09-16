News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 detained in Bihar for carrying tricolour with 'crescent moon, star'

2 detained in Bihar for carrying tricolour with 'crescent moon, star'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 16, 2024 16:02 IST
Police on Monday detained two persons for allegedly carrying India's national flag with a 'crescent moon and star' in place of the Ashoka Chakra during a procession in Bihar's Saran district, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The flag was immediately seized by the police and two persons have been detained in connection with the case, police said.

A statement issued by Saran police said, "A video went viral on social media showing a tricolour with a crescent moon and star symbol at its centre in place of the Ashoka Chakra, hoisted at a vehicle during Milad-un-Nabi procession."

 

Police said the incident took place in Kopa bazar area on Monday, prompting them to launch an investigation for violation of the Flag Code of India.

"The flag was immediately seized. All other accused will soon be arrested," said the statement.

Police also warned people that if anyone is found sharing such video on social media, strict action would be taken against them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
