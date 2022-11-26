News
2 CRPF jawans on Gujarat poll duty killed in firing by colleague

2 CRPF jawans on Gujarat poll duty killed in firing by colleague

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 26, 2022 22:33 IST
Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed and two others were injured after their colleague opened fire over some issue in a village near Porbandar in Gujarat on Saturday evening, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

These jawans belong to a CRPF battalion from Manipur. They were sent here by the Election Commission ahead of the next month's Gujarat assembly elections, said Porbandar Collector and District Election Officer, AM Sharma.

Voting in the Porbandar district will be held on December 1 in the first phase.

 

They were staying inside a cyclone centre in Tukda Gosa village, about 25 km from Porbandar.

"A jawan opened fire from his assault rifle on his colleagues over some unknown issue on Saturday evening. While two jawans died on the spot, two others were injured. They were shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar. One of them received a bullet injury in his stomach and the other was hit on his leg," Sharma said, adding that further investigation will be carried out by the police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Why Is Modi Parked In Gujarat?'
'Modi cannot afford to lose Gujarat'
'I am not even a speck of dust for Modi'
Eknath Shinde back in Guwahati, 5 months after revolt
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 77
In Gujarat, BJP promises anti-radicalisation cell, UCC
Elgar accused Anand Teltumbde walks out of jail
The War Against Coronavirus

