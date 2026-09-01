2 burqa-clad women denied entry at Mumbai hospital

A viral video from Mumbai's BMC-run hospital has ignited a debate on religious freedom and hospital entry policies after two women in burqas were allegedly denied entry.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A viral video shows women in burqas allegedly denied entry to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Advocate Zahra Shaikh challenged the demand to remove her burqa, citing dignity and religious freedom.

Security personnel reportedly justified the action due to child theft concerns and identity verification.

The incident has sparked a social media debate on hospital visitor restrictions based on attire.

Hospital authorities have not yet confirmed the incident, and no police report has been filed.

A video that went viral on social media shows two women wearing burqas being allegedly stopped from entering the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, leading to an argument with security personnel.

According to the undated video that surfaced on social media on Monday, an advocate, Zahra Shaikh, and her friend were allegedly stopped at the hospital entrance while visiting a relative.

In the video, Shaikh can be seen strongly objecting to the alleged demand that she remove her burqa before being allowed to enter the hospital premises.

She questioned the move by security personnel, arguing it infringed upon her dignity, privacy and constitutional right to religious freedom.

Debate Over Hospital Entry Rules

A man accompanying the lawyer recorded the incident, which was subsequently circulated widely on social media. Security personnel reportedly cited precautionary measures and concerns over child theft as reasons for verifying the identities of visitors at the hospital gates.

There was no immediate confirmation from hospital authorities on the incident or the circumstances surrounding the alleged demand to remove the veil.

The incident has not been reported to the local police, as per available information.

However, the incident has prompted questions on social media about whether hospitals should impose restrictions on visitors based on their clothing or religion.