Jharkhand MLA Rape Case Takes New Turn With Abduction Allegations

A significant twist has emerged in the Jharkhand MLA rape case, with police now filing abduction charges against two individuals accused of coercing a minor girl into making false allegations against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara.

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Key Points Jharkhand police have booked two persons for allegedly abducting a minor girl and coercing her into making a false rape statement against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara.

The girl's grandfather lodged a complaint on Friday, naming two men, including a YouTube content creator, for pressuring the 15-year-old.

This new development follows an FIR registered against MLA Bara under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act, based on the girl's earlier allegations of rape and subsequent miscarriage.

Opposition Leader Babulal Marandi criticised the state government, alleging an attack on independent journalism and demanding justice for the tribal daughter and safety for the journalist.

MLA Bara has dismissed the allegations on Friday as "completely false and misleading," claiming the case was fabricated by expelled Congress members.

Hours after an FIR was registered against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara on the charge of raping his minor domestic help, police said on Saturday that they booked two persons for allegedly abducting and coercing the girl into making a "false" statement against the legislator.

The Congress is a constituent of the state's ruling JMM-led coalition.

New Abduction Charges Filed

The girl's grandfather lodged a complaint at Patratanr police station in Simdega district on Friday, naming two men who allegedly abducted the 15-year-old girl three days ago and pressured her into making a false statement of rape against the two-time MLA, Simdega Superintendent of Police Shrikant S Khotre said.

"We have booked both the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act," Khotre told PTI.

One of the two men is a content creator associated with a YouTube channel.

The police officer said the case is being investigated and further action would be taken based on the evidence gathered against the accused.

Opposition Reacts To Developments

Babulal Marandi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, said, "Reports have emerged that a case has been filed against a journalist, who exposed the incident. It is a direct attack on democracy and independent journalism. The accused MLA is openly flexing his muscle, and there are reports that the journalist is receiving threats."

"Whoever filed the case against that journalist, I believe that person is also an accused because handing over a small girl for domestic work is a crime as well," he said.

"I urge the police to keep these things in mind as well. Police should not harass a journalist who supported a helpless girl," Marandi said.

The BJP will fight this battle with full strength and will keep raising its voice till justice is delivered to a tribal daughter and the journalist's safety is ensured, he added.

"The girl came to me and narrated the incident... I told her she would have to go to the police station and file a complaint. That had to be done; there was no other way," he said.

The LoP alleged that law and order was deteriorating in the state.

"No one is safe anywhere in the state, be it in a police station or in jail," Marandi claimed, referring to recent incidents in the state.

Original Allegations And MLA's Denial

The girl's statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Saturday, Duhuwa police station officer-in-charge Anil Tiwari said.

The girl, a resident of Simdega district, had alleged that Bara had raped her at his residence on August 5, following which she became pregnant.

She also claimed that she later learnt during a medical examination that she suffered a miscarriage.

The girl told reporters that she was brought to Ranchi by the MLA's family in May on the promise of enrolment in a school, but was instead made to do domestic work at his official residence.

Following this, the police registered an FIR against the legislator under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act at the Dhurwa police station in Ranchi.

Bara, a two-term MLA, dismissed the allegations on Friday, calling them "completely false and misleading".

He claimed that the case was fabricated by people expelled from the Congress.

"Everything will be clear after investigation," he said, questioning why the girl had not filed a complaint immediately after the alleged incident.

The opposition BJP on Friday demanded the MLA's immediate arrest, alleging that women were unsafe under the JMM-led government in the state.