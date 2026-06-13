Punjab Police Arrests Two With Pistols In Bathinda

Punjab Police have successfully apprehended two individuals in Bathinda, seizing illegal firearms and uncovering their links to a notorious criminal network operated by a jailed gangster, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police arrested two persons in Bathinda, seizing two country-made .32 bore pistols and five live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation links the arrested individuals to a criminal network run by a jailed gangster active in the Ferozepur region.

Both accused have prior criminal backgrounds, including involvement in cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act violations.

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Bathinda.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify other associates and establish the network's full extent.

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested two persons in Bathinda and seized two country-made .32 bore pistols along with five live cartridges from their possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that both accused are linked to a criminal network operated by a jailed gangster active in the Ferozepur region, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He said both accused have a criminal background and are involved in multiple cases, including attempt to murder and Arms Act violations.

A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station in Bathinda. Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages of the network and identify other associates involved, he added.