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Bathinda Arrests Reveal Gangster Network Link

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 22:10 IST

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Punjab Police have made a significant breakthrough in Bathinda, arresting two individuals with illegal firearms and uncovering their links to a dangerous criminal network operated by a jailed gangster.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested two individuals in Bathinda, seizing two .32 bore pistols and five live cartridges.
  • The arrested, Kuldeep Singh alias Cheema and Abhimaan Singh alias Abhi, are linked to a criminal network.
  • This network is operated by a jailed gangster active in the Ferozepur region.
  • Kuldeep Singh has a criminal history, including cases of attempt to murder and Arms Act violations.
  • Further investigation is underway to establish broader network linkages and identify other associates.

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested two persons in Bathinda and seized two country-made .32 bore pistols along with five live cartridges from their possession.

Gangster Links Uncovered

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Cheema, a resident of village Akalia Kalan in Bathinda, and Abhimaan Singh alias Abhi, a resident of Bhagu Wali Dhanni at village Khundehalal in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that both the accused are linked to a criminal network operated by a jailed gangster active in the Ferozepur region. Kuldeep has a criminal background and is involved in multiple cases relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act, he said.

 

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Anti-Gangster Task Force Promod Ban said that a team was on routine patrolling duty when they noticed two suspicious persons sitting in the bushes on the right side of a slip road at the Cantonment Bypass Ring Road in Bathinda. On noticing the police party, both individuals became nervous and attempted to conceal themselves, he said, while adding that sensing suspicion, police team apprehended them and, during frisking, illegal weapons along with live ammunition were recovered from their possession. The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages of the network to identify other associates involved.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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