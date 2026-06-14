Police Vehicle Damaged As Mob Frees Cybercriminal In Giridih

Jharkhand police have arrested two individuals in Giridih following a violent incident where a mob freed a cybercriminal and damaged a police vehicle during a raid, highlighting challenges in combating cybercrime.

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Giridih, Jharkhand, for their role in freeing a cybercriminal.

A police team was attacked by a mob while attempting to arrest cybercriminal Chudaman Mandal.

The incident resulted in Mandal's escape and significant damage to a police vehicle.

An FIR has been filed against 21 named and 25 unidentified persons, with ongoing raids to apprehend others.

Two miscreants were arrested for allegedly being involved in freeing a cybercriminal and damaging a police vehicle by pelting stones in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Chiksoriya village under Ahilyapur police station limits, when a police team reached there to arrest a cybercriminal named Chudaman Mandal, a resident of Chamliti village in the same police station area, he said.

Mob Attack And Police Action

"A tip-off was received about the presence of the accused in the village. Following this, a raid was conducted, and police arrested Mandal. During the operation, a group of miscreants started hurling stones at the police force and pushing and shoving them. As a result, the cybercriminal was freed, and the police vehicle was completely damaged," Giridih Sadar SDPO Jitvahan Oraon said.

Following the incident, an FIR against 21 named individuals and 25 unidentified persons was lodged. During subsequent raids, two accused were arrested on Saturday night. They have been identified as Suraj Mandal (20) and Jitan Mandal (51), both residents of the same village, the SDPO said.

Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused involved in the incident, he added.