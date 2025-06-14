HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
1993 plane crash survivor recalls how ditched death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 14, 2025 18:50 IST

As the Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad shocked the country, a man from Maharashtra's Parbhani, who survived a similar accident 32 years ago, recalled how he cheated death.

IMAGE: Wreckage of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuter

Vasant Shinde, a former municipal council president of Jintur in Parbhani district, told PTI that he survived the 1993 tragedy, in which 55 people lost their lives, as the aircraft flew into an 11 KV powerline, which fortunately did not have any supply.

Shinde was on board the ill-fated Indian Airlines plane that took off from Chikalthana airport in Aurangabad district (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) on April 26, 1993.

 

The landing gear of the Aurangabad-Mumbai flight 491, however, hit a truck on the road at the end of the runway as it was taking off and then flew into high-tension power lines before crash-landing in a field, breaking into three pieces and catching fire.

Of the 112 passengers on board, 55 died.

Shinde said, "Congress MLA Ramprasad Bordikar and I were going to Mumbai for a programme. We got tickets at the last minute and took seats next to the cockpit."

He said the aircraft did not gather the necessary speed for take-off, and landing gear in the rear dashed a truck outside the airport before flying into an 11 KV powerline, which fortunately had no supply.

"It was pitch dark in the aircraft. The pilot took the flight to an open field, where it broke off into three pieces," he said.

When the door to the aircraft opened, it was like a ray of hope, he said.

"I jumped out without a second thought. I suffered minor injuries, but I was conscious," Shinde recalled.

Speaking to a news channel earlier, he said, "Bordikar and I had been offered seats in the rear, but we preferred to sit near the cockpit. We could escape, but those in the rear section were charred to death in the fire.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
