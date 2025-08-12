HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 1990 Kashmiri Pandit woman murder: SIA conducts raids in JK

1990 Kashmiri Pandit woman murder: SIA conducts raids in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 12, 2025 10:20 IST

x

The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at several places in central Kashmir as part of its investigation into the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit woman 35 years ago, officials said.

IMAGE: Sarla Bhat went missing from her hostel at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in April 1990 and later found dead in downtown Srinagar. Photograph: X

The officials said the agency conducted the raids at the residences of several persons, who were formerly associated with the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in connection with the murder of Sarla Bhat.

Bhat, who went missing from her hostel at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in April 1990, was found dead in downtown Srinagar.

 

Former JKLF leader Peer Noorul Haq Shah alias Air Marshal was among those whose houses were searched by the sleuths of the agency, which has recently taken over the investigation of the case.

Further details about the raids were awaited, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
'No Kashmiri Pandit Returned After 370'
'No Kashmiri Pandit Returned After 370'
'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted just like others'
'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted just like others'
The 25 Books Banned In Kashmir
The 25 Books Banned In Kashmir
Why Article 370 Failed To Protect Kashmiri Pandits
Why Article 370 Failed To Protect Kashmiri Pandits

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

RELAX! AI Can't Take These 40 Jobs Away From You

webstory image 2

Is It Alvida To Red Postboxes?

webstory image 3

Lava's New Blaze Dragon 5G Brings Power At ₹9,999

VIDEOS

Tension escalates in Fatehpur, Bajrang Dal claims 'old tomb is a temple'3:51

Tension escalates in Fatehpur, Bajrang Dal claims 'old...

Top leaders join key parliamentary panel meet amid US, Pak tensions2:27

Top leaders join key parliamentary panel meet amid US,...

Stunning! Shilpa Shetty's age-defying beauty!1:04

Stunning! Shilpa Shetty's age-defying beauty!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV