HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar gets life term

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar gets life term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2025 14:41 IST

x

A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. Photograph: PTI Photo Archives

Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement for the alleged killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

The complainant, wife of Jaswant, and the prosecution had sought death penalty for Kumar.

 

The offence of murder carried a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence was life imprisonment.

The court on February 12 convicted Kumar for the offence and sought a report from Tihar Central Jail on his psychiatric and psychological evaluation in view of a Supreme Court order asking for such a report in cases attracting capital punishment.

Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Though Punjabi Bagh Police Station registered the case, a special investigation team took over the investigation much later.

The prosecution alleged a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, wife of Jaswant, killing the men aside from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, the prosecution claimed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sajjan Kumar guilty in another 1984 riots case, faces death
Sajjan Kumar guilty in another 1984 riots case, faces death
Sajjan Kumar was part of mob that killed Sikhs: Court
Sajjan Kumar was part of mob that killed Sikhs: Court
'1984 was the beginning, followed by 1992 and 2002'
'1984 was the beginning, followed by 1992 and 2002'
SC slams cops over acquittals in anti-Sikh riots cases
SC slams cops over acquittals in anti-Sikh riots cases
'Wish we had got justice before': Victims of anti-Sikh riots
'Wish we had got justice before': Victims of anti-Sikh riots

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 2

8 Places To Head To For Holi

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: PM beats traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini' event in Assam1:22

Watch: PM beats traditional drum at 'Jhumoir Binandini'...

Construction of NH 144A in full swing in Rajouri1:20

Construction of NH 144A in full swing in Rajouri

Raveena, Rasha enjoy bhajan at Maha Kumbh1:15

Raveena, Rasha enjoy bhajan at Maha Kumbh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD