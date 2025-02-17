HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 1965 war hero Abdul Hamid's name removed from UP school gate

1965 war hero Abdul Hamid's name removed from UP school gate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2025 23:18 IST

x

The family members of Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid have expressed strong displeasure over the removal of the war hero's name from the main gate of a primary school in Ghazipur where he once studied.

IMAGE: Rasoolan Bibi, wife of Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid (who lost his life in 1965- Indo-Pak war), passed away in Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

After a recent painting work, the school in Dhamupur village in the district was renamed 'PM Shri Composite School', according to officials.

Jameel Ahmed, the grandson of Hamid, said the school was repainted four days ago. 'PM Shri Composite School' was painted at the entrance, replacing 'Shaheed Hamid Vidyalaya', he added.

 

When Ahmed and his family raised an objection with headmaster Ajay Kushwaha, he directed them to approach Basic Education Officer Hemant Rao.

According to the family members, Rao informed them that Hamid's name had been painted on one of the school's external walls. However, the entrance remained unchanged, the family claimed.

Dissatisfied, they filed another complaint on Saturday, demanding that the martyr's name be reinstated at the school's entrance. While Rao assured it would be done "immediately", Ahmed claimed that the name was still not displayed at the entrance, as of Monday, leaving the family "deeply hurt".

During the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the US supplied Pakistan with Patton tanks which were believed to be invincible. Hamid, displaying extraordinary bravery, destroyed three of these tanks, forcing the enemy to retreat.

In recognition of his valour, the president posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra to his wife, Rasoolan Bibi.

When contacted, Rao said, "Shaheed Abdul Hamid's name would soon be reinstated at the school's main entrance, adding that it had already been inscribed on an external wall.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kargil's Forgotten Hero
Kargil's Forgotten Hero
Kargil hero Capt Batra's bust unveiled in Himachal
Kargil hero Capt Batra's bust unveiled in Himachal
1971 War: Meet War Hero 'Keen Kumar'
1971 War: Meet War Hero 'Keen Kumar'
A 1971 War Hero Flies Into The Ages
A 1971 War Hero Flies Into The Ages
Hero of 1971 Indo-Pak battle of Longewala passes away
Hero of 1971 Indo-Pak battle of Longewala passes away

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

webstory image 2

Have You Seen Any Of These 12 Things In India Lately?

webstory image 3

Period Late? 8 Reasons Why

VIDEOS

The stunning Twinkle Khanna spotted at the airport0:37

The stunning Twinkle Khanna spotted at the airport

Nita Ambani makes shocking claim about Hardik Pandya, Krunal5:05

Nita Ambani makes shocking claim about Hardik Pandya, Krunal

Anusha Dandekar seen in no-makeup look at the airport0:36

Anusha Dandekar seen in no-makeup look at the airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD