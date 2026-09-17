Tragedy Strikes Gorakhpur As Student Murdered While Family Away

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student was tragically stabbed to death in his Gorakhpur home while his family was away for medical treatment, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

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Key Points 19-year-old student Shubham Mishra was fatally stabbed in his Gorakhpur home.

The tragic incident occurred while his family was in Lucknow for his father's kidney treatment.

An unidentified assailant attacked Shubham early Thursday morning, causing a fatal head injury.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprit.

A 19-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death while he was sleeping on the veranda of his house in Jayantipur village here early Thursday, police said.

The victim, Shubham Mishra, was alone at home at the time as his family had gone to Lucknow for his father's kidney treatment, they said.

Tragic Circumstances Of The Attack

Shubham, a resident of Jayantipur village under Bansgaon police station limits, was the youngest of three siblings. His father, Swadesh Mishra, is a farmer and has been suffering from a kidney ailment for the past four to five years, family members said. He had recently travelled to Lucknow for treatment and was also exploring the possibility of a transplant.

According to the police, Shubham, a first-year BSc student, had dinner on Wednesday night and went to sleep in the veranda outside the house. Around 5 am, an unidentified assailant allegedly attacked him with a knife, causing a fatal injury to his head, the police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Villagers later found Shubham lying injured and then rushed him to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead. The news of his death left the family in shock. His mother Sudha Mishra, who was in Lucknow at the time, broke down after being informed about the incident, following which the family left for Gorakhpur, relatives said.

Khajni Circle Officer Anuj Singh, along with a forensic team, reached the spot after being informed and collected evidence, police said. The body will be sent for post-mortem examination after the arrival of family members, they said. Police have registered a case, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the assailant, they added.