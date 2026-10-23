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Police Hunt For Accused After Amethi Student Raped

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 23, 2026 20:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, are actively searching for a 22-year-old accused in the alleged rape of a 19-year-old student, with a case registered and legal proceedings underway.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old student was allegedly raped in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday night, involving a relative of her landlord.
  • Police have registered a case following a complaint by the student's mother.
  • A medical examination of the survivor is being conducted, and legal proceedings are ongoing.
  • Police teams are actively searching for the 22-year-old accused.

A 19-year-old student was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

Investigation Underway In Amethi Rape Case

According to the police, the student was living in a rented room in the Fursatganj police station area while pursuing her studies. The student alleged that on Thursday night, a relative of her landlord raped her.

 

Following the incident, the student informed her mother, who subsequently filed a complaint at the Fursatganj police station.

Circle Officer Dinesh Kumar Mishra said that based on the complaint filed by the rape survivor's mother, a case has been registered. A medical examination of the rape survivor is being conducted, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Police teams have been deployed to apprehend the accused, who is estimated to be around 22 years old.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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