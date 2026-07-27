19-year-old NEET aspirant commits suicide in Maharashtra

A 19-year-old medical aspirant in Maharashtra tragically died by suicide after being disheartened by her NEET re-examination score.

Key Points A 19-year-old medical aspirant, Ankita Suresh Sangle, died by suicide in Jalalpur after scoring 166 marks in the NEET re-examination.

Ankita's father stated she was under stress due to allegations of irregularities in the NEET exam.

The parents of Akanksha Chaturvedi, another NEET aspirant who died by suicide earlier, are demanding justice, compensation, and the resignation of top government officials, including the Prime Minister.

Union Minister JP Nadda announced that the government has agreed to provide suitable compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, citing the larger interest of students amidst the controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak.

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Jalalpur village, located in Maharashtra's Karjat taluka of Ahilyanagar district, after being disheartened by her NEET re-examination score, local police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankita Suresh Sangle.

According to the police, Ankita took the extreme step after securing 166 marks in the recent NEET re-examination.

The Karjat Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation.

Ankita's father, Suresh Sangale, said that her daughter committed suicide on Saturday afternoon by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at their home. He said Ankita had prepared well for the NEET examination and had initially scored good marks.

However, she was reportedly under stress after allegations of irregularities in the NEET exam emerged.

Demands for Justice and Compensation

Earlier on July 25, the parents of Akanksha Chaturvedi, who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak, have demanded justice for their daughter and compensation, expressing that they are not satisfied with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Her mother, Neelam Chaturvedi, has sought strict punishment for the perpetrators of the paper leak.

She also called for the top government leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resign.

"My daughter won't come back. We are not satisfied with anything. The government did not come to meet us. What will happen with the resignation? Our daughter should get compensation; we are not satisfied with the resignation. We demand that our daughter should get justice and compensation, and perpetrators should be hanged. Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down; PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should also step down. We had to sell our land; will it come back?" she told ANI.

Her father, Krishna Kumar Chaturvedi, said, "I don't see anything beyond my daughter. Our daughter wanted to be a doctor and serve the country."

Government Response and Resignation

The NEET-UG examination was leaked in May, after which the government conducted a re-examination on June 21.

The government has agreed to suitable compensation for the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide, Union Minister JP Nadda announced.

Several NEET aspirants, allegedly, died by suicide, igniting a widespread row over the paper leak. On July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion".