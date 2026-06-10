Belapur Court Acquits Youth In POCSO Case After Victim Denies Incident

A 19-year-old youth accused of stalking and sexual harassment under the POCSO Act has been acquitted by a Belapur court after the victim turned hostile during the trial, highlighting challenges in prosecuting such sensitive cases.

Key Points A 19-year-old youth, Nitin Ganesh Salunkhe, was acquitted in a POCSO case by a special court in Belapur.

The acquittal occurred after the victim turned hostile during the trial, denying the incident and knowledge of the accused.

Salunkhe had been accused of stalking the victim, demanding her mobile number, and assaulting her brother in 2018.

The court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal.

A special POCSO Act court at Belapur in the district has acquitted a 19-year-old youth accused of stalking and sexually harassing a girl after the victim turned hostile during the trial.

Why The Accused Was Acquitted

Additional Sessions Judge Makarand R Mandavgade acquitted Nitin Ganesh Salunkhe, a resident of Mumbra, on June 3. The copy of the order became available on Tuesday.

Salunkhe had been booked by the Rabale police for offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the prosecution, the incident took place on November 18, 2018. Salunkhe was accused of stalking the victim (age not specified in order) at her college, demanding her mobile number, and assaulting her brother when confronted.

But during her testimony in the court, the victim stated that she did not know the accused and denied that any such incident had taken place.

The court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, and acquitted Salunkhe.