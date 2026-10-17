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Delhi Police Crackdown: 19 Women Rescued From Spa Rackets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 17, 2026 15:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have successfully rescued 19 women and arrested 10 individuals in a significant crackdown on alleged illegal activities at two spa centres in central Delhi.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Nineteen women were rescued from two spa centres in central Delhi during separate police operations on Saturday.
  • Ten individuals, including spa owners and operators, were arrested in connection with alleged illegal activities.
  • The raids were conducted by teams from Nabi Karim and Paharganj police stations on DBG Road.
  • One operation on October 16 involved a decoy customer to confirm a sex racket, leading to 14 rescues and nine arrests.
  • A separate raid on Saturday by Paharganj police rescued five women and led to the arrest of Shakeel Ahmed.

Nineteen women were rescued and 10 people arrested during raids at two spa centres in central Delhi in separate operations against alleged illegal activities, police said on Saturday.

Police Operations Uncover Illegal Activities

The raids were conducted by teams from Nabi Karim and Paharganj on DBG Road, respectively.

 

In the first operation, police rescued 14 women and arrested nine people, including the spa owner, manager and seven others, after a decoy customer was deployed to verify information about an alleged sex racket, a senior police officer said.

The raid was conducted on October 16 following a tip-off, and an FIR was registered at Nabi Karim police station.

In a separate operation, Paharganj police raided a spa on Saturday, rescuing five women and arresting its alleged operator, Shakeel Ahmed (46), the officer said.

An FIR was registered in the second case. Police said further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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