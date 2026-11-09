19 Indian sailors evacuated after fortnight-long ordeal in Yemen

The embassy said that the mission in Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana’a (Yemen) for the past two weeks.

IMAGE: The rescued Indian seafarers in Yeman. Photograph: Courtesy Indian embassy on X/ANI Photo

The embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana’a (Yemen) for the past two weeks, the Indian embassy in Yemen said on Sunday.

Key Points The mission in Yemen said that all seafarers are safe, in good health, and on their way back to India.

India has lost 23 nationals in the conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers, while five Indian nationals have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region.

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana’a (Yemen) for the past two weeks".

"All seafarers are safe, in good health, and on their way back to India."

"The embassy sincerely thanks all concerned for their valuable cooperation and continued support in facilitating the safe evacuation of our Indian nationals," it added.

Meanwhile, India has lost 23 nationals in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including 15 Indian seafarers, while five Indian nationals have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region and two others remain missing, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal earlier in the month.

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a post on X, the coalition said, "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward Riyadh."

The interception comes after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence issued alerts warning of a "potential danger" in the eastern city of Dammam and the governorates of Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province, Al Jazeera reported.

Residents were urged to take shelter in the nearest safe location and follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

The latest developments come amid escalating tensions following claims by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree that the group had conducted six missile and drone operations targeting strategic installations across Saudi Arabia.