Delhi Crackdown Rescues 19 Child Labourers From Exploitative Factories

A joint operation in Delhi has successfully rescued 19 child labourers, some as young as 10, from exploitative garment and artificial jewellery factories where they were forced to work for minimal wages.

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Key Points Nineteen children, including five below 14, were rescued from garment and artificial jewellery factories in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Thursday.

The rescued children, aged 10-17, were brought from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and had allegedly been working for around eight months, some for as little as Rs 10 a day.

Nine factory owners were apprehended and nine factories sealed following a joint crackdown by government authorities, police, and NGOs.

Some children worked from 7 am to 8 pm daily, slept inside factory premises, and were paid between Rs 20 and Rs 200 per week.

The rescued children underwent medical examinations and were subsequently sent to a children's home on the directions of the Child Welfare Committee.

Nineteen children, including five below the age of 14, were rescued from garment and artificial jewellery factories in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, where they were allegedly made to work for as little as Rs 10 a day, an official said on Thursday.

Operation Details And Apprehensions

Nine factory owners have been apprehended and nine factories sealed following the crackdown, which was carried out after specific information was received by government authorities, police and the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA) about children being employed in the manufacturing units.

The rescued children, aged between 10 and 17 years, had been brought to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and had allegedly been working in the factories for around eight months.

"Of the 19 children, 15 were employed in sewing and embroidery units, while four were engaged in packing artificial jewellery. One of the rescued children was a girl," a police officer said.

Exploitative Working Conditions Uncovered

During questioning, it emerged that two children worked from 7 am to 8 pm daily, slept inside the factory premises at night and resumed work the next morning.

The children were allegedly paid between Rs 20 and Rs 200 per week. The youngest, a 10-year-old boy, received just Rs 10 a day, which he used to buy snacks and chocolates instead of being provided proper food.

According to the FIR, a joint team comprising the sub-divisional magistrate, tehsildar, Labour Department, Delhi Police, AVA, Basic Foundation and Bal Vikas Dhara conducted the raids.

Dhananjay Tingal, national coordinator of AVA, said the children had been taken far from their homes and deprived of their childhood. The rescued children underwent medical examinations and were subsequently sent to a children's home on the directions of the Child Welfare Committee, according to a statement of AVA.

An FIR has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station against the factory owners and further investigation into the matter is underway.