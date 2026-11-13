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Ranchi Jail Officials Among 19 Booked Over Sodomy, Narcotics Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 00:02 IST 2 Minutes Read

A shocking police complaint has been filed in Ranchi alleging a 20-year-old undertrial prisoner was sodomised and forced to consume narcotics inside Birsa Munda Central Jail, leading to an FIR against 19 individuals including jail officials.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A father has filed a police complaint against 19 people, including Birsa Munda Central Jail officials, in Ranchi.
  • He alleges his 20-year-old son was sodomised and forced to consume narcotics while an undertrial prisoner.
  • The victim was reportedly denied medical care and his written complaint was torn up in jail.
  • An FIR was lodged at Khelgaon police station on Thursday, and an investigation has been initiated.
  • The son was acquitted of all charges on June 12 and narrated his ordeal after release.

A man has filed a police complaint against 19 people, including officials of the Birsa Munda Central Jail here, alleging his 20-year-old son was sodomised and forced to consume narcotics when he was lodged there as an undertrial prisoner, an officer said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway In Jail Abuse Case

It has also been alleged that the victim's written complaint was torn up and he was denied medical care in jail.

 

"An FIR was lodged at the Khelgaon police station on Thursday based on the complaint. An investigation has been initiated into the case," Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Besra told PTI.

The complainant, a resident of the Ratu police station area, said his son was lodged in jail as an undertrial prisoner in connection with a case and he was acquitted of all charges on June 12.

The victim was in mental trauma after his release from jail and narrated the whole ordeal to his family, a police official said, citing the complaint lodged by the victim's father.

He alleged that undertrial "gangs" in the jail sodomised him on three occasions and forced him to consume narcotics, the officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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