Pakistan has once again extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft until December 24, 2026, continuing a contentious restriction that has impacted international flight routes and reflects ongoing tensions between the two nations.

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Key Points Pakistan on Thursday extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace for another month, until December 24, 2026.

The restrictions, which began in April 2025, apply to all Indian-registered, owned, operated, or leased aircraft, including military planes.

The ban was initially imposed following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, leading to heightened diplomatic and military tensions and a four-day military conflict in May 2025.

The ongoing airspace restrictions have forced Indian airlines to take longer routes, with Air India estimating up to three hours of increased journey time on some long-haul flights.

Pakistan on Thursday extended its ban on the use of its airspace by Indian aircraft for yet another month, until December 24, 2026, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Under the extended restrictions, all aircraft registered in India, as well as those owned, operated or leased by Indian airlines will remain barred from using Pakistani airspace. The ban also applies to Indian military aircraft.

Background To The Airspace Ban

The latest extension follows a series of similar decisions since April 2025, when India and Pakistan imposed reciprocal airspace restrictions following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

India accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, an allegation Islamabad denied. The incident was followed by a sharp escalation in diplomatic and military tensions between the two countries.

India closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines on April 30, 2025, in response to Pakistan's move.

The diplomatic confrontation subsequently escalated into a four-day military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in May 2025, involving air strikes and intense military exchanges.

Pakistan has imposed airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft during previous periods of heightened tensions, including the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis.

Impact On Air Travel

The continuing airspace restrictions have affected airline operations between the two countries, forcing carriers to take longer routes on some international flights

Air India has previously estimated that the restrictions could increase journey times by up to three hours on some long-haul routes.

The latest extension indicates that the restrictions will remain in force despite the passage of more than a year and a half since the military confrontation.