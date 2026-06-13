Two Arrested With 174 Stolen Smartphones On Jharkhand Train

The Railway Protection Force in Jharkhand has successfully intercepted a major smartphone smuggling operation, arresting two individuals and seizing 174 stolen devices valued at nearly Rs 59 lakh from the Vananchal Express.

Key Points RPF arrested two persons from West Bengal on the Vananchal Express in Jharkhand.

They were found with 174 stolen smartphones, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 59 lakh.

The accused were allegedly transporting the devices for illegal sale in Bangladesh and Nepal.

The RPF handed over the suspects and seized phones to the GRP for further investigation.

Two persons from West Bengal were arrested from a train with 174 stolen smartphones worth nearly Rs 59 lakh in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Railway Protection Force apprehended the two from the Vananchal Express at the Barharwa Station, he said. The accused, both residents of Malda district in West Bengal, were allegedly transporting the devices for illegal sale in Bangladesh and Nepal, RPF Barharwa Inspector Sanjeev Kumar said.

How The RPF Intercepted The Smugglers

"Accordingly, a team launched a search operation between Gumani and Barharwa railway stations. During the inspection of the general coach, the RPF personnel identified two suspicious passengers. On noticing the RPF team, the suspects attempted to jump off the moving train and flee," the RPF official said. However, the RPF personnel intercepted and apprehended them, he said.

A detailed search of their bags at Barharwa station led to the recovery of 174 used smartphones, the RPF inspector said. "The total estimated market value of the seized devices is over Rs 58.95 lakh," he said.

During questioning, the two men failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the mobile phones, following which, the devices were seized, he said. The RPF handed over the two accused to the Barharwa Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal action. Barharwa GRP Station in-charge Ramshankar Singh said an FIR has been registered, and the investigation is underway.