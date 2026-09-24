Delhi Teen Stabbed By Minors Over Prior Assault

Discover the details of a shocking incident in East Delhi's Trilokpuri where a 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed by four minors in a revenge attack, leading to police apprehension and ongoing investigation.

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Key Points A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by four minors in Trilokpuri, East Delhi.

The attack was allegedly in retaliation for a prior assault by the victim on one of the minors.

The injured teenager is currently stable and receiving treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police have apprehended three of the four juvenile suspects and recovered the weapons used.

An FIR has been registered under the attempt-to-murder section, and investigations are ongoing.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by four minors in east Delhi's Trilokpuri in retaliation for an assault on one of them around 15 days ago, police said on Thursday.

The teenager and his associates had allegedly beaten one of the minors around two weeks ago, following which the juvenile, along with three people, allegedly intercepted and attacked the boy on Wednesday night, they said.

Police Action And Investigation

A PCR call regarding the stabbing in Trilokpuri was received at Mayur Vihar police station around 9.30 pm, following which police teams reached the spot and LBS Hospital, officials said.

The injured teenager was found admitted to LBS Hospital and was later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment. He is now stable, the police said.

An FIR under the attempt-to-murder section has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station.

Three of the four juveniles have been apprehended and two knives allegedly used in the attack have been recovered, police said.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the fourth juvenile and further investigation is in progress.