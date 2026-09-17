Delhi Police Unravel Horrific Rape And Murder Of Teen Girl

Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals, including three minors, in connection with the horrific rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found in an open field, highlighting the critical role of CCTV footage in solving heinous crimes.

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Key Points A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in New Delhi.

Four individuals, including three minors, have been apprehended in connection with the crime.

The victim's decomposed body was found in an open field, with parts eaten by stray dogs.

Police used extensive CCTV analysis to identify and trace the suspects and the tempo used.

The accused and victim were known to each other, and the incident reportedly followed a drinking session.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped, stabbed to death and dumped in an open field by four people, including three minors, after she went with them in a tempo, police on Thursday said, adding that the body had decomposed to such an extent that its gender could not be immediately ascertained.

According to police, the girl and the accused persons were known to each other. They allegedly drank together inside a tempo before the girl was sexually assaulted, stabbed to death and her body disposed of.

Discovery Of The Decomposed Body

Police said the girl's decomposed body was found near Jaipal Rana's field on Kushak Road on September 13. Some parts of the body had also been eaten by stray dogs, and one of her hands was found separated from the body, police added.

The girl had not been reported missing by her family. Police said her family told them that she would often leave home and return after a few days.

Investigation Leads To Apprehensions

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. As there was no apparent eyewitness and the identity of the perpetrators was initially unknown, police teams analysed more than 50 CCTV cameras covering the area and adjoining routes.

During the analysis, a tempo was noticed moving near the scene around the relevant time. Its registration number was not clearly visible due to darkness, following which investigators tracked its movement across multiple CCTV locations.

A night-long search operation was conducted during the intervening night of September 15 and 16, and the suspected tempo was traced to Khadda Colony in Swaroop Nagar area. Its driver was identified and questioned.

The investigation subsequently led to the apprehension of four persons, including three juveniles, allegedly linked to the crime.

The adult accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, a resident of Khadda Colony, while the three juveniles are aged 16 and 17, police said.

Two knives allegedly used in the crime, clothes allegedly worn by the accused and the tempo were recovered.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, ascertain the individual roles of those apprehended and verify the forensic and technical evidence, police said.