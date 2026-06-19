17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-exam

The tragic suicide of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant in Lucknow highlights the immense pressure and mental health challenges faced by students amidst exam cancellations and re-examinations, prompting concerns about student well-being.

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Key Points A 17-year-old NEET aspirant in Lucknow has died by suicide.

The suicide is linked to depression caused by the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam and pressure for the re-examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG exam due to alleged paper leaks, prompting a CBI inquiry.

The re-examination for NEET (UG) is scheduled for June 21, adding to student stress.

The incident underscores the severe mental health challenges faced by students preparing for competitive exams in India.

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide in Lucknow, the police said on June 19.

The deceased identified as Suhani Yadav took the extreme step on June 16, ahead of the NEET re-exam scheduled for June 21.

The girl was found hanging from a fan in her house, station house officer of Bazar Khala police station Brijesh Singh said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

Impact Of Exam Cancellation On Student Mental Health

The family members of the deceased told the police that she had performed well in the May 3 NEET-UG examination, which was cancelled, and she was hopeful of clearing it.

However, after cancellation of the examination, she had slipped into a depression.

"She was in a state of depression for two to four days, after which she again started preparing for the examination. Family members also said that she was under pressure due to the examination," Singh said.

The girl's family originally hails from Patna and her father is a travelling ticket examiner in the Indian Railways.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities.

The NEET (UG) re-examination is scheduled for June 21.