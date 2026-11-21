A 17-year-old girl has suffered severe kidney damage due to dangerously high mercury levels in an online fairness cream promoted by social media influencers.

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Key Points A 17-year-old girl developed a serious kidney ailment after using a fairness cream purchased online, promoted by social media influencers, doctors said on Saturday.

Doctors detected dangerously high levels of mercury in her blood and body, confirming it caused membranous nephropathy, a severe kidney condition.

Tests on the cream allegedly revealed mercury levels of 12,500 ppm, significantly exceeding the normal permissible level of less than one ppm.

The girl's family plans to initiate legal proceedings against the company after it failed to respond to her health complaints.

Nephrologists caution the public against fairness creams promising instant results and advise consulting dermatologists for skin problems.

A 17-year-old girl has developed a serious kidney ailment allegedly after using a fairness cream purchased online following its promotion by social media influencers, doctors treating her said on Saturday.

According to doctors at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Malappuram, the girl ordered the cream after watching promotional videos by Instagram influencers who claimed it could remove pimples, dark spots and pigmentation.

Teen's Health Crisis After Online Fairness Cream Use

The girl told reporters that she contacted the sellers through a WhatsApp number provided on Instagram and ordered the product.

She initially found the cream effective and ordered several more bottles over a period of one year.

The girl said that she subsequently began experiencing health problems, including a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainting.

She also developed swelling in her legs, making it difficult for her to walk and climb stairs, following which she approached the hospital.

High Mercury Levels Detected In Blood And Product

Nephrologist Gowri S, who is treating the girl, told reporters that the detailed medical examinations detected dangerously high levels of mercury in her blood and body.

"Mercury can severely damage the filtering units of the kidneys," she said, adding that the girl had developed membranous nephropathy, a serious kidney condition that could lead to further complications if left untreated.

Tests conducted on the cream allegedly revealed mercury levels of 12,500 parts per million (ppm), against the normal permissible level of less than one ppm, the doctor said.

She said the findings allegedly revealed that the mercury-containing product had caused the kidney ailment.

Doctors Warn Against Unverified Beauty Products

Gowri cautioned people against advertisements promising instant results or rapid improvement in skin tone through fairness creams.

Those experiencing skin problems should consult a dermatologist and seek proper treatment instead of relying on such products, she said.

The girl said she had informed the company about the health problems but received no positive response.

The company initially said its senior officials would be informed, but subsequently stopped responding to her messages, she alleged.

The girl's family has decided to initiate legal proceedings against the company before the consumer court.

They have not disclosed the name of the cream as they are proceeding with legal action.