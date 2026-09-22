17-year-old gang-raped by 3 men posing as cops in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a key accused in the horrific Kalkaji Mandir gang rape case following a dramatic encounter, as investigations continue into the involvement of two other suspects.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @DelhiPolice/X

Key Points A man named Asif, accused in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl, was arrested after a police encounter in southeast Delhi.

Asif allegedly fired at police, who returned fire, injuring him in the leg during the interception.

The incident involved three men posing as policemen, who allegedly gang-raped the girl in Astha Kunj Park.

An FIR has been registered at Amar Colony police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Police are actively searching for the two other accused involved in the crime.

A man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir was arrested after a police encounter in southeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

He was among three men who posed as policemen and gang-raped the girl inside Astha Kunj Park on Monday evening.

The accused, identified as Asif, allegedly fired three rounds at the police team when they tried to intercept him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony, they said.

During the exchange of fire, one bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of head constable Rajesh. In self-defence, the head constable fired two rounds, one of which hit Asif in his right leg, police said. The injured accused was subsequently shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, they said.

Details Of The Horrific Incident

The development came during the investigation into the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by three men at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening.

According to the girl's statement, she and her 17-year-old male friend had visited Kalkaji Mandir for darshan and subsequently entered Astha Kunj Park through Gate No 7.

Three men allegedly approached them while posing as policemen and separated the girl from her friend before taking her towards a secluded area, police said.

Asif allegedly threatened the girl with a firearm and a knife and raped her. The two other men with him also allegedly raped her, following which the three men threatened the girl and her friend, according to the complaint.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

A PCR call regarding the alleged rape was received at around 8.45 pm, following which the SHO of Amar Colony police station and staff reached Astha Kunj Park, where the girl was found with her friend, police said.

The girl was medically examined at AIIMS, while the crime and forensic teams examined the scene and collected relevant exhibits.

An FIR was registered at Amar Colony police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Several teams were constituted to trace the accused. During the investigation, police received specific information about Asif's movement near DM Office Road in Amar Colony and laid a trap, police said.

When the police team intercepted him, Asif allegedly opened fire and fired three rounds despite being directed to surrender. One round hit the bullet-proof jacket of head constable Rajesh, following which the policeman fired two rounds in self-defence, police said.

The crime and FSL teams were called to the encounter spot and further legal proceedings are underway. Police are continuing efforts to trace the other two accused.