17 ex-ministers among 18 sworn-in in Maharashtra, no woman in Shinde cabinet

The much-delayed expansion of the 41-day-old Maharashtra ministry saw as many as 17 former ministers taking oath on Tuesday.

Of the 18 ministers sworn in at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, only one has become a minister for the first time.

There is no woman in the list.

The new ministers include Shiv Sena's Sanjay Rathod, who was the forest minister when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, and was forced to resign after Bharatiya Janata Party leaders blamed him for a woman's suicide.

The new ministers include state BJP president Chandrakant Patil (63), who is a two-term MLC and first-term MLA from western Maharashtra. He was revenue and PWD minister during 2014-19.