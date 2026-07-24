17 Delhi metro stations remain shut for third day amid CJP protests

The ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protest near Jantar Mantar has led to the third consecutive day of closure for 17 central Delhi metro stations, causing widespread commuter inconvenience.

IMAGE: A view of the closed gates of Patel Chowk Metro station, New Delhi, July 23, 2026 . Photograph: Screen grab from ANI Video

Key Points 17 central Delhi metro stations are closed for the third consecutive day due to security concerns.

The closures are linked to an ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.

Commuters, including office-goers and students, face significant inconvenience due to the metro station closures.

The Supreme Court Bar Association has filed a plea highlighting difficulties for lawyers and litigants accessing the court.

Interchange facilities remain operational at key stations like Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

Seventeen metro stations in central Delhi were closed for the third consecutive day on July 24, Friday, due to security concerns, amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the 17 stations -- Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan -- will remain closed from 7.30 am till further instructions due to security reasons.

Impact On Delhi Commuters And Legal Access

The interchange facility will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations, it said.

These 17 stations were closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The closure of metro stations has caused inconvenience to office-goers, students and other commuters.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) filed a plea in the apex court, saying the closure of several metro stations had made it difficult for lawyers and litigants to come to court.