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Man Apprehended For Storing Illegal Firecrackers In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 17:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police has seized a significant 167.94 kilograms of illegal firecrackers and arrested a 34-year-old man in Sangam Vihar as part of a pre-Diwali crackdown on unauthorised storage and sale.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police seized 167.94 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from a house in Sangam Vihar.
  • A 34-year-old man, Mohit Gupta, was apprehended on October 12 for allegedly storing the firecrackers without a licence.
  • The seizure was made in South Delhi during a drive against the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali.
  • Different brands and varieties of firecrackers were recovered from a top-floor room, stored in plastic bags.
  • A case has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has seized 167.94 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from a house in Sangam Vihar and apprehended a 34-year-old man for allegedly storing them without a licence, an officer said on Friday.

After receiving information about the alleged storage of firecrackers at an H-Block house, the police team raided the building on October 12 and apprehended Mohit Gupta, a senior police officer said.

 

Diwali Crackdown On Illegal Firecrackers

Police said they made the seizure in South Delhi during a drive against the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. The officer said police recovered different brands and varieties of firecrackers from the top-floor room, where they had been stored in plastic bags.

Police said they registered a case at Sangam Vihar police station. They said further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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