JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota Hostel

A 16-year-old JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh was tragically found dead by suicide in his Kota hostel room on Monday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

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Key Points A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh was found dead by suicide in his Kota hostel room on Monday afternoon.

The student had been preparing online for the Joint Entrance Examination for nearly a year.

Police discovered the boy hanging from his bathroom doorframe and have initiated an investigation.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene, leaving the motive behind the tragic step unknown.

A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh preparing online for JEE was found hanging in his hostel room on Monday afternoon in Kota, Rajasthan, police said.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Incident

The hostel is located in the Jawahar Nagar police station limits, Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said.

The police received information about the death at 2 pm and rushed to the scene. The boy was found hanging from the doorframe of his bathroom using a noose, police said.

The police transported the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, which will take place after his family members arrive, having been informed of the tragedy.

According to officials, the student had been preparing for the exam for nearly a year.

The reason behind his extreme step is still under investigation, as no suicide note was found at the scene, Meena said.