16-year-old gang-raped in moving sleeper bus in Greater Noida

The Delhi Police have arrested the driver and conductor of a sleeper bus following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old Class 11 student in the Kashmere Gate area.

IMAGE: The incident occurred on the night of August 4 when the girl, travelling from Uttar Pradesh to meet her cousin in Noida, mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk during heavy rain. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area.

The incident occurred on August 4 after the girl mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk and was offered a ride by the accused.

Police have arrested the bus driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, in connection with the alleged crime.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim before abandoning her near Kashmere Gate.

The bus involved in the incident has been seized for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, following which police arrested the driver and conductor, police sources said.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred on the night of August 4 when the girl, travelling from Uttar Pradesh to meet her cousin in Noida, mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk during heavy rain.

She allegedly signalled to the empty sleeper bus, and the driver, Kuldeep, along with the conductor, Sandeep, offered her a ride.

Police Action and Investigation

The accused allegedly gang-raped her and threatened her before abandoning her near Kashmere Gate, police said.

The bus has been seized for forensic examination.