16 resolutions were passed by AIADMK's general council

A total of 16 resolutions were passed in the crucial All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general council meeting held in Chennai on Monday in which Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the party's interim general secretary and O Paneerselvam was expelled for "anti-party" activities.

IMAGE: Edappadi K Palaniswami acknowledges party workers’ wishes during the AIADMK general council meeting in Chennai, July 11, 2022. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Along with OPS, his supporters -- JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian -- were also expelled from the AIADMK.

The resolutions were passed after the Madras high court dismissed a petition by OPS, who sought to stay the holding of the general council meeting. He had contended that only the coordinator and the joint coordinator can convene the GC meeting and that since the newly-appointed presidium chairman had done so, the meeting was technically illegal and hence untenable.

The party has said that anyone who wants to contest for the post of general secretary has to be a member of the party for 10 years. The candidature should be proposed by 10 district secretaries and seconded by the same number of district secretaries of the AIADMK.

Here are the highlights of the resolutions adopted by the AIADMK during its general council meeting.