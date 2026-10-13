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Fake Doctors Busted In Surat: 16 Apprehended In Special Drive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 23:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Surat Police, in coordination with the district health department, has apprehended 16 alleged fake doctors operating clinics in the Pandesara area, highlighting a significant crackdown on medical fraud.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Surat Police and the district health department apprehended 16 alleged fake doctors operating clinics in Pandesara.
  • The Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out a special drive on Tuesday to identify individuals running clinics without medical qualifications.
  • Three of the 16 accused are repeat offenders, with their qualifications ranging from Class 10 to BSc certificates.
  • Medicines, injections, and medical equipment collectively valued at Rs 1,82,444 were seized during the raids.

Surat Police and the district health department have apprehended 16 alleged fake doctors who ran clinics in Pandesara area.

Police Crackdown on Unqualified Practitioners

Surat City Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out a special drive on Tuesday to identify individuals running clinics without medical qualifications in the area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum.

 

Three of the 16 accused are repeat offenders, he said. Their qualifications range from BA and BSc to Class 10 and 12 pass certificates, he added.

The raids were conducted after holding a meeting with Chief District Health Officer Dr Anil B Patel and ensuring coordination with the health department.

Medicines, injections and medical equipment collectively valued at Rs 1,82,444 were seized. Further probe was on.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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