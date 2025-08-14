16 BSF jawans awarded gallantry medals for Op Sindoor

Sixteen Border Security Force personnel have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor.

Photograph: @BSF_Rajasthan/X

The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the India-Pakistan border along the western flank of the country.

"This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis (border guards) are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor.

"The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in the India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants and an inspector.

Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

1,090 police medals announced for central, state forces personnel on I-Day eve

The government on Thursday announced service medals for 1,090 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 233 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel awarded President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 758 have been decorated with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

This includes medals for fire, home guard and civil defence and correctional services personnel, the ministry said.

Among the gallantry medals, the maximum 152 have been given to personnel undertaking operations in Jammu and Kashmir followed by 54 for troops deployed in anti-Naxal operations, three for duties in the north east and 24 from other regions.

Four fire service personnel and one home guard and civil defence official have also been awarded the gallantry medal, according to the statement from the ministry.

The medal for gallantry is awarded on the grounds of rare conspicuous act of bravery, in saving life and property or in preventing crime or in arresting criminals.

PSM is awarded for special distinguished record in service and MSM for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.