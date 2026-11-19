A joint operation between Bhubaneswar and West Bengal police has led to the arrest of 16 individuals, including three women, in Bhubaneswar for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme.

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Key Points Sixteen individuals, including three women, were arrested for cyber fraud on Thursday.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by Bhubaneswar and West Bengal police.

The investigation began after a man reported 32 fraudulent transactions from his bank accounts last May after losing his mobile phone.

Accused were traced to Bhubaneswar, leading to a raid at their rented accommodation in Pahala.

Sixteen people, including three women, have been arrested for cyber fraud during a joint operation conducted by Bhubaneswar and West Bengal police on Thursday, officials said.

Details Of The Cyber Fraud Case

In May last year, a man from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district filed a police complaint that 32 unauthorised fraudulent transactions had been initiated from his two bank accounts after he lost his mobile phone.

During the investigation, West Bengal Police traced the accused's location in Bhubaneswar.

Upon receiving a request from Bengal police, a joint raid was conducted at the accused's rented accommodation in the Pahala area of Bhubaneswar, leading to the arrest of 16 people, all from West Bengal, a police officer said.