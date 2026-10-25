Man Arrested With 1,503 Vials Of Restricted Drugs Near India-Nepal Border

Police and SSB forces successfully intercepted a drug smuggling operation near the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj, seizing 1,503 vials of restricted injectable drugs and arresting one individual on Sunday.

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Key Points A joint team seized 1,503 vials of restricted injectable drugs near the India-Nepal border on Sunday.

One man, identified as Premchand (29), was arrested in connection with the drug bust.

The seized consignment included buprenorphine, diazepam, and promethazine hydrochloride ampoules.

A car with a Haryana registration number, allegedly used for drug transportation, was also seized.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A joint team of the Sonauli police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) seized 1,503 vials of restricted injectable drugs and arrested a man near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

The action was carried out near the main gate of the India-Nepal border following a tip-off. A car allegedly used for transportation of the drugs was also seized, they said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Premchand (29).

According to police, the seized consignment comprised 511 ampoules of buprenorphine, 499 ampoules of diazepam and 493 ampoules of promethazine hydrochloride, taking the total to 1,503. The seized car bears Haryana registration number HR 72D 6317.

A case has been registered at the Sonauli police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further legal proceedings have been initiated, police said.