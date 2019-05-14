1500 candidates with criminal cases in fray

May 14, 2019 12:47 IST

As many as 1,500, or 19 per cent, of all candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls face criminal cases, according to an analysis by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms.

Archis Mohan reports.

IMAGE: Voters show their election cards as they queue up to cast their vote in the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, at a polling station in Guwahati, April 23, 2019. Photograph: PTI Photo

As many as 1,500, or 19 per cent, of all candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls, face criminal cases, according to an analysis by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 7,928 of 8,049 candidates who are contesting in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

It said 121 candidates were not analysed because of unavailability of their clear and complete affidavits on the Election Commission's (EC's) website.

It found that 2,297, or 29 per cent, candidates are "crorepatis", that is with assets of more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets of candidates is Rs 4.74 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets for 433 BJP candidates is Rs 13.37 crore, 419 INC candidates have an average asset of Rs 19.92 crore, 381 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.86 crore, 69 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.28 crore, and 3,370 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs 1.25 crore.

As many as 677 political parties are contesting the LS polls.

In 2014, 464 political parties contested the polls and 368 contested in 2009.

There has been an increase of 84 per cent in the number political parties from 2009 to 2019.

Education details of candidates

3,477, or 44 per cent, candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between Class V and Class XII, while 3,808, or 48 per cent, candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above.

As many as 253 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and 163 candidates are Illiterates.

Age details of candidates

4,941, or 62 per cent, candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 2,932, or 37 per cent candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years, 18 candidates have declared they are more than 80 years old.

Gender details of candidates: 716 (9 per cent) women candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha election this year.

Of 8,205 candidates analysed in the Lok Sabha elections 2014, 640 (8 per cent) candidates were women.

Of 7,810 candidates analysed in the Lok Sabha elections 2009, 556 (7 per cent) candidates were women.