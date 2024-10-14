News
Home  » News » 15-year-old girl drinks poison after being scolded for excessive mobile use

15-year-old girl drinks poison after being scolded for excessive mobile use

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 14, 2024 14:23 IST
A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly consumed poison after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on the mobile phone and died during treatment, police said on Monday.

Photograph: Courtesy ongchinonn/pixabay.com

The girl, resident of Ambernath area, consumed a rat poison on September 26. She was then rushed to a local hospital.

 

As her condition became critical, she was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where she died on October 2, an official from Ambernath police station said.

Based on the medical report, the police on Saturday registered a case of accidental death, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
