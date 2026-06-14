Manipur Forces Seize Opium From Fake Army Officer, Brown Sugar In Separate Bust

Manipur's security forces have made significant drug busts, seizing 15 kg of opium from a fake Army officer in Senapati and over 3 kg of brown sugar in Churachandpur, underscoring the persistent fight against narcotics in the region.

Key Points Manipur security forces seized 15 kg of opium from a vehicle in Senapati district.

The driver, Tarkeshwar Singh, was impersonating an Army Brigadier using fake insignia to evade checks.

In a separate operation, Churachandpur Police arrested Thongkhosei Haokip and seized over 3 kg of brown sugar.

Both incidents highlight ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Manipur.

Security forces seized 15 kg of opium from a vehicle in Manipur's Senapati district on Sunday, a police statement said. It said while checking at T Khullen post by a joint team of Special Operations Team, Senapati district police,CRPF,F and AssamRifles,s one car with a VIP flag post but without any escort was stopped for verification at around 9 am.

Fake Army Officer Busted In Opium Seizure

On verification, the driver was identified as Tarkeshwar Singh (45) of Tinsukia Margherita in Assam and was driving a vehicle which bore the insignia of an Armyy Brigadier (VIP flag post and one star), it said. A nameplate with 'Army' on one side and 'Ministry of Defence' on the other side was also found inside thevehicle. Checking of the vehicle led to the recovery of 17 packets of opium weighing 15.350 kg concealed in a compartment under the rear right door of the vehicle, it said. On spot verification, it was established that the vehicle as well as the driver didn't belong to the army, and he had used the insignia of the army and the nameplate only for evading police checkings, it said. A case has been registered at the Senapati police station under relevant sections of the ND & PA Act and BNS for further necessary legal action.

In another development, Churachandpur Police arrested a man and seized 3.127 kg of suspected brown sugar, in 77 soap cases, worth several lakhs in the market during a vehicle check-post operation at S Paukhozam Road. The accused was identified as Thongkhosei Haokip, of Molnoi Pallel in Tengnoupal district, presently residing at Deilhenphai village in Churachandpur.