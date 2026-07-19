15-day tribal stir against Ken-Betwa project ends; police clear venue

The contentious 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has concluded with police intervention, raising questions about project implementation and alleged corruption in India's first river interlinking initiative.

IMAGE: Farmers and tribal communities displaced by the Ken-Betwa river linking project stage a Jal Satyagraha and Chita Andolan, demanding better compensation and rehabilitation, in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, July 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, ended with police clearing the site.

Protesters, primarily tribal women, alleged detention of their leader, Amit Bhatnagar, and claimed Rs 400 crore corruption in the project.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project is India's first river interlinking initiative, designed to provide water to the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

Demonstrators raised concerns about land acquisition, rehabilitation, environmental safeguards, and alleged intimidation of villagers.

Authorities maintain the project's national importance and adherence to legal provisions, denying any arrests during the dispersal.

A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link and other development projects in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district ended on Sunday after the police cleared the agitation site and sent protesters back to their villages.

Some protesters alleged that the movement leader Amit Bhatnagar was detained, while the police denied making any arrests.

Understanding The Ken-Betwa Link Project

The protest, mainly by tribal women, was held for the last fortnight on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village in Chhatarpur district.

Protesters had also launched 'jal satyagraha', 'chita (funeral pyre) satyagraha' and a symbolic 'faansi satyagraha'.

The agitation was led by Amit Bhatnagar, who staged an indefinite fast for 11 days.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, the country's first river interlinking project under the National Perspective Plan, seeks to transfer surplus water from the Ken to the Betwa river to provide irrigation and drinking facilities in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Allegations Of Irregularities And Corruption

The protest, launched on July 3 on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village, opposed the Ken-Betwa river-linking project and other development works.

Bhatnagar had been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past several days, demanding action on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the project and seeking compliance with environmental and legal provisions.

Protest leader Divya Ahirwar alleged that police personnel reached the site in large numbers from around 5 am on Sunday and detained Bhatnagar and other protesters before he could address the media, on what she described as alleged corruption of Rs 400 crore in the project.

The protesters had been demanding that the administration follow the law and ensure the rights guaranteed under the Constitution in implementing the project, she told reporters.

Ahirwar claimed the administration would be responsible if any harm came to Bhatnagar or any of the protesters and appealed to people to speak out against corruption.

Police Action And Administration's Stance

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle told PTI that protesters were taken in buses to their native villages. Those from Panna district were sent there, while those from Chhatarpur and nearby areas were dropped at their respective villages.

Patle denied that any protester was arrested or detained.

The agitation had drawn attention over the past fortnight, with protesters alleging violations related to land acquisition, rehabilitation, environmental safeguards and project implementation. The administration has rejected the allegations and maintained that the project is being executed in accordance with the law.

Displaced Families Seek Justice

The administration has maintained that the Ken-Betwa Link Project is of national importance and will boost irrigation, drinking water supply, and overall development in the Bundelkhand region.

The demonstrators, however, alleged that assurances given by the administration in April had not been fulfilled. Bhatnagar claimed that people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, as well as the Majhgaon and Runjh irrigation projects, had been denied justice.

He alleged that displaced families had lost their land, forests, water resources, livelihoods and cultural identity, while some had been subjected to false criminal cases, illegal eviction, disconnection of electricity supply and demolition of schools.

He demanded that the administration stop intimidating villagers and publicly display the list of project-affected families in every village.