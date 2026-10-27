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Police Bust Gambling Ring In Jamshedpur, Seize Rs 7.67 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 10:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jamshedpur police have arrested 15 people and seized Rs 7.67 lakh in cash during a raid on an alleged gambling den, intensifying their crackdown on criminal activities during the ongoing festival season.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Fifteen individuals were arrested on Monday for allegedly gambling in a house in Jamshedpur.
  • Police raided a house in Prakashnagar, Birsanagar police station area, seizing Rs 7.67 lakh in cash.
  • All arrested persons have been remanded to judicial custody.
  • The East Singhbhum district police have launched an intensified drive against criminal activities during the festival season.
  • SSP Ehtesham Waquarib directed officers to monitor habitual offenders, gangs, drug peddlers, and illegal arms suppliers.

Fifteen people were arrested for allegedly gambling in a house in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Prakashnagar in the Birsanagar police station area and arrested 15 people who were playing cards. A total of Rs 7.67 lakh in cash was seized, they said.

 

All the arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody, they added.

Meanwhile, the East Singhbhum district police launched an intensified drive to curb criminal activities during the festival season.

SSP Ehtesham Waquarib directed officers to maintain a close watch on habitual offenders, organised criminal gangs, drug peddlers and illegal arms suppliers, and take appropriate action against them.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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jamshedpur gambling raidjharkhand police arrestsillegal gambling bustfestival season crimeeast singhbhum police

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