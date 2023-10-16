144 candidates chosen from 4K applicants; next list in 3 days: Kamal Nath

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday said nearly 4,000 people have applied for poll tickets but all of them cannot get it, and expressed hope that the "disappointed" leaders would work in favour of the party.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath (left) welcomes former state home minister Mahendra Baudh as he joins Congress, at party headquarters in Bhopal, October 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party's aim during ticket distribution was to do social justice and this process should fit into the caste equation, Nath told reporters in Bhopal.

He also claimed the upcoming election is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and people of the state.

The opposition Congress on Sunday released its first list of 144 candidates, including Nath, for the November 17 elections for 230 assembly seats in MP.

Nath said the party will declare candidates for the remaining seats in two-three days.

Out of the candidates announced so far, 65 are below the age of 50 years and 19 are women, he said.

In response to a question, Nath said, “About 4,000 people have applied for the tickets, but all of them can't get the ticket...We announced candidates after taking opinion from others. There is hardly any unanimity on such things as all those who applied claim their victory."

The former state chief minister expressed hope that in the end, the "disappointed" leaders will work in favour of the party.

“I never saw a leader in my career who applied for the party ticket and also said he was being defeated. This was big challenge before us. We will declare the candidates on remaining seats within two-three days,” Nath said.

He also said the upcoming state poll is not between candidates or parties, but it is for the future of Madhya Pradesh.

This election is the "question of the state's future". The state has become “chaupat” (got ruined) and leading in corruption, the legislator from Chhindwara claimed.

Asked about tickets given to leaders who recently switched over to the Congress from the BJP and other parties, Nath said such leaders joined his party only after the consent of local party organisation.