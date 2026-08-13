14,000 sign petition for action against Priyanka's 'gau mutra expert' remark

A petition signed by over 14,000 members of the academic and scientific community has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene following Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "gau mutra expert" remark directed at IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti during parliamentary proceedings, sparking a debate on parliamentary decorum and respect for academic figures.

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament, New Delhi, July 28, 2026 . Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Over 14,000 academics have petitioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding a derogatory remark made by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The petition seeks the withdrawal of the "gau mutra expert" expression used against IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti during parliamentary proceedings.

Academics argue the remark is personal, disparaging, and undermines the dignity of an eminent scientist and his institution.

The petition highlights Kamakoti's significant contributions to computer architecture, cybersecurity, and national educational initiatives.

Petitioners urge both the Speaker to ensure high parliamentary language standards and Vadra to express regret for the comment.

A petition signed by more than 14,000 people, claiming to be members of the academic and scientific community, has sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's intervention over Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's reference to IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti as a "gau mutra (cow urine) expert" during parliamentary proceedings.

The petition, launched on Change.org on August 1, seeks withdrawal of the "derogatory expression" and expresses regret for the remark's "personal and derogatory nature".

Academic Community Condemns Derogatory Language

A press note issued by the petitioners, calling themselves the 'Academic and Scientific Community', claimed that it has received support from people across India's disciplines, institutions and states, as well as overseas Indian scientists in over 38 countries.

However, there was no mention of the petitioners' designations or who signed it.

The petition addressed to Birla strongly objects to the use of the expression "gau mutra expert" in reference to Kamakoti during parliamentary proceedings, arguing that such a personal and disparaging expression is neither legitimate political criticism nor reasoned debate, and that it undermines the dignity of an eminent scientist, educator and the institution he leads.

Context Of The Controversial Remark

The petition was initiated following Vadra's remarks on Kamakoti during Lok Sabha proceedings discussing examination reforms, during which she questioned the composition of the government's examination reform panel meant to overhaul the National Testing Agency.

Kamakoti is part of the high-powered task force on exam reforms headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The petition said Kamakoti has made distinguished contributions to computer architecture, cybersecurity, indigenous processor development through the SHAKTI project, digital technologies and national educational initiatives.

Upholding Parliamentary Standards And Respectful Discourse

The petition said it is "non-partisan in character" and does not seek to curtail democratic debate or criticism of public policy.

"We firmly believe that Parliament must remain the highest forum for rigorous discussion and accountability," it said, adding that disagreements concerning appointments, policies or institutional decisions should be expressed through "reasoned argument rather than personal ridicule or derogatory characterisation".

The petitioners have urged the Lok Sabha speaker to take cognisance of the widespread concern expressed by the academic community over the remark.

They have also urged Vadra to "withdraw the expression and express regret for the personal nature of the comment", and reaffirm commitment to respectful democratic discourse.

The petition said the support received "transcends political affiliations" and reflects a shared commitment to "civility, scholarship, and respect for knowledge".

The petitioners also urged the speaker to take appropriate steps to reaffirm the importance of maintaining the highest standards of parliamentary language while referring to scholars, scientists and leaders of academic institutions.