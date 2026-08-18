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14-year-old girl killed for meeting boy; father, grandfather arrested

Source: PTI August 18, 2026 15:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident of suspected honour killing, a 14-year-old girl in Hisar, Haryana, was allegedly murdered by her father and grandfather over suspicions of meeting a boy, leading to their arrest.

Death

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pexels

Key Points

  • A 14-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father and grandfather in Hisar, Haryana. 
  • The motive behind the tragic killing was suspicion that the girl had met a boy.
  • The accused, Dharampal and Vinod, reportedly strangled the teenager and disposed of her body in a canal.
  • Police have arrested both the father and grandfather in connection with the heinous crime.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed over suspicion of having met a boy in Haryana's Hisar, the police said, adding that her father and grandfather have been arrested in this connection.

The girl's grandfather Dharampal and father Vinod were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder and the subsequent dumping of her body into a canal, the police said.

The station house officer (SHO) of Adampur Harish said on August 18, Tuesday, that both the accused would be produced in court.

 

Investigation And Arrests

The police had received inputs that Dharampal and Vinod allegedly killed the girl, stuffed her body into a sack and threw it into the Kishangarh canal near the Dhani Mohabbatpur bridge.

Acting on the information, the police later recovered the girl's body from the canal.

According to the police, the girl's father suspected that the teenager met a boy on August 9. Driven by this suspicion, Vinod and Dharampal allegedly strangled her to death on the night of August 11.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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