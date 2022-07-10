News
Rediff.com  » News » 14 killed, 3 injured in mass shooting at pub in Johannesburg

July 10, 2022 16:05 IST
As many as 14 people were killed in a mass shooting at a pub in Soweto township, Johannesburg, on Saturday night, while three others were injured in the incident.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

The police are investigating claims that a group of men arrived at the pub in a taxi and opened fire, killing 14 and injuring three patrons.

 

The injured have been rushed to the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, reports said

Rifles and a 9 mm pistol were used in the shooting at the pub, national police spokeswoman Col Dimakatso Sello said.

AGENCIES
 
